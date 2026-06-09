Motorists raise concerns over delay in repair works on Edayar Street

COIMBATORE: Motorists and residents have expressed frustration over the prolonged delay in completing underground drainage (UGD) pipeline repair works on Edayar Street, a crucial link road connecting Salivan Street and Telugu Street in the heart of the city.

The 100-metre stretch serves as an important connector between Telugu Street, Salivan Street and Samiyar New Street, facilitating smooth movement between the West and Central zones of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC).

As both Salivan Street and Telugu Street are one-way roads, motorists, particularly four-wheeler users, depend heavily on Edayar Street to travel in the opposite direction and reach the other road.

The disruption began after an ageing UGD pipeline developed a rupture several days ago. In response, CCMC officials closed the stretch and initiated repair works. However, despite more than a week having passed, the road has not been fully restored for regular traffic movement.

While authorities recently reopened the stretch for two-wheelers, commuters say travelling through the partially repaired road remains a challenge due to uneven surfaces and dust generated by the ongoing works.