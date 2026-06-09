Pregnant woman among three killed in road accident near TN's Aravakurichi

KARUR: Three people, including a couple, were killed and two others, including a two year old girl, were injured in a road accident near Aravakurichi in Karur district on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the deceased were identified as V. Aravind (30) of Karuthi Veeranpatti near Usilampatti in Madurai district, his wife A. Janani (28), who was eight months pregnant, and car driver P. Veera (40) of Nethaji Nagar in Usilampatti, Madurai district.

The injured were the couple's daughter, A. Vaveera (2), and P. Pandithurai (32) of Kalaivanar Street in Aravakurichi, Karur district.

Police said Aravind and his family were returning to their native place from Bengaluru in a car. When the vehicle was approaching Esanatham Cross Cut Road on the Karur–Dindigul National Highway at around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Pandithurai, who was riding a two wheeler ahead of the car, allegedly took a sudden right turn.

In an attempt to avoid hitting the motorcycle, driver Veera swerved the car to the left, causing it to crash into a stationary van.

In the impact, Aravind, Janani and Veera were killed on the spot, while the other two sustained grievous injuries, police said.

On receiving information, the Aravakurichi police rushed to the spot, rescued the injured and admitted them to a government hospital for treatment. The bodies of the deceased were recovered and sent for postmortem examination.

Further investigations are under way, police said.