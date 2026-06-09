Tamil Nadu Minister visits HD Hyundai's Ulsan facility, reviews progress on Thoothukudi greenfield venture

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister S Keerthana on Tuesday visited HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' Ulsan shipyard during her first international visit to South Korea.

Describing her visit in a post on X, the 30-year-old TVK leader expressed commitment towards developing the Thoothukudi Greenfield Shipyard, for which an MoU was signed in April 2026.

Keerthana said she toured shipbuilding facilities, observed advanced production systems and held discussions on potential areas of cooperation.

She said that Tamil Nadu is well placed to become a leader in the Blue Economy and a major hub for shipbuilding and maritime industries.

On the proposed Thoothukudi Greenfield Shipyard, she said it is one of the earliest outcomes of the India-Republic of Korea maritime cooperation framework and reflects the "growing strategic partnership between our two countries in the maritime sector."

"The project is envisaged as a mega greenfield shipyard with the capability to support large commercial vessel segments and strengthen India's long-term shipbuilding capacity."

She added that the project has the "potential to generate large-scale employment, attract global suppliers, strengthen domestic shipbuilding capability, create opportunities for MSMEs and ancillary industries."