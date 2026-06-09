Tamil Nadu reports 2,821 housewives’ suicides in 2024, NCRB data shows rising domestic stress

CHENNAI: There is a crisis buffeting households across Tamil Nadu, where every day in 2024 saw at least seven housewives end their lives, according to the Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India report released for that year.

The report, compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), said 2,821 housewives ended their lives in TN in 2024. Experts attributed this to acute domestic pressures and emotional distress, stressing a need for targeted interventions among this vulnerable category.

Nationally, housewives accounted for 48.9% of all female victims of suicide (22,113 out of 45,245 deaths) in 2024 and nearly 13% of all suicides nationwide.

Family problems were the leading cause of suicides nationally, according to the report, responsible for 33.5% of deaths; this figure was higher in TN at 38.8%. Similarly, illness accounts for 29.3% of deaths by suicides in the state, far higher than the national figure of 18%.

Dr Lakshmi Vijayakumar, psychiatrist and founder of Sneha, a suicide prevention organisation, pointed out that the work of housewives often receives little recognition. “A majority of these women are educated, yet remain economically dependent and emotionally unsupported.

Though a housewife’s work often exceeds that of a working woman, it receives little recognition. They are frequently dismissed as ‘just housewives’ by families and society. The burden of unfulfilled aspirations, isolation and the pressure to hold families together without any outlet takes a toll on their mental health,” she said.