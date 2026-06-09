Tamil Nadu unveils Rs 1.5 lakh crore mission to improve urban infrastructure

CHENNAI: The Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) department has formulated the Chief Minister’s Integrated Urban Transformation Mission (CMIUTM) 2026–2031, an urban development initiative aimed at upgrading infrastructure across urban local bodies in the state, an official told TNIE.

Chief Minister C M Joseph Vijay chaired a meeting with MAWS officials on Monday. The mission will cover drinking water, underground sewerage, solid waste management, roads and transport, urban greening, waterbody restoration, social infrastructure, safety and security for women and children, digital governance and public health infrastructure.

Mission entails an investment of Rs 1.5 lakh crore, mobilised through union and state schemes, municipal bonds, state and central finance commission grants, and support from international financial institutions. The chief minister stressed transparency, accountability and effective monitoring in implementation.

Vijay directed officials to ensure uninterrupted 24x7 drinking water supply across all 25 municipal corporations. He also instructed upgrade of water infrastructure in 146 municipalities and 479 town panchayats to provide three hours daily supply five years.