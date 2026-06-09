TN govt should challenge Thiruparankundram orders in SC, says VCK

CHENNAI: VCK general secretary Sinthanai Selvan on Monday demanded the state government to challenge two court orders linked to the Thiruparankundram controversy in the Supreme Court, warning that failure to do so could compel the government to implement rulings that contradict its stated position on maintaining the status quo.

Welcoming Law Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar’s statement that the situation at the hill shrine would remain as it was two years ago, Selvan, in a post on X, said assurance brought relief amid targeted provocations by “Sangh Parivar fundamentalist forces”. However, he pointed out that two key judgments related to the dispute remain unchallenged by the government.