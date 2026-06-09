TN govt’s reply sought in plea to enhance fishing ban relief to Rs 20k

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday sought counter affidavit from the state government on a PIL filed seeking direction to enhance the compensation provided to fishermen during the fishing ban period.

Advocate and state co-ordinator of the fishermen wing of NTK, G Thirumurugan, stated in his petition that TN government imposes 61-day fishing ban period from April 15 to June 14 in order to facilitate breeding and spawning of fish species.

Similarly, the mechanised and deep-sea fishing vessels operating from the Arabian Sea coast of Kanniyakumari district are subjected to a separate statutory fishing ban period from June 1 to July 31 in line with the west coast fishing ban enforced in the neighbouring State of Kerala and other west coast regions, he added.

Thirumurugan claimed that Tamil Nadu exported marine products worth more than Rs 5,744 crore during 2024-2025 and approximately Rs 6,323 crore during 2025-2026 (provisional period).

"Despite such substantial contribution to the national economy and marine export sector, the fishermen community continues to remain economically vulnerable during the statutory fishing ban periods due to inadequate livelihood compensation and welfare assistance provided by the government," he criticised.