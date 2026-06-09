TN govt’s reply sought in plea to enhance fishing ban relief to Rs 20k

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday sought counter affidavit from the state government on a PIL filed seeking direction to enhance the compensation provided to fishermen during the fishing ban period.
Advocate and state co-ordinator of the fishermen wing of NTK, G Thirumurugan, stated in his petition that TN government imposes 61-day fishing ban period from April 15 to June 14 in order to facilitate breeding and spawning of fish species.
Similarly, the mechanised and deep-sea fishing vessels operating from the Arabian Sea coast of Kanniyakumari district are subjected to a separate statutory fishing ban period from June 1 to July 31 in line with the west coast fishing ban enforced in the neighbouring State of Kerala and other west coast regions, he added.
Thirumurugan claimed that Tamil Nadu exported marine products worth more than Rs 5,744 crore during 2024-2025 and approximately Rs 6,323 crore during 2025-2026 (provisional period).
"Despite such substantial contribution to the national economy and marine export sector, the fishermen community continues to remain economically vulnerable during the statutory fishing ban periods due to inadequate livelihood compensation and welfare assistance provided by the government," he criticised.
At present, the state government pays Rs 8,000 relief amount to fishermen for the entire ban periods of 61 days. This would not even be enough to cover the food and educational expenses of fishermen families for the two months, he pointed out.
Citing that other coastal states pay higher compensation during the ban periods and the ruling TVK, in its election manifesto, had promised to enhance the assistance, he requested the court to direct the new government to pay Rs 20,000 relief per month to every registered fishermen family during the ban period.
When the petition was heard by a bench of justices N Sathish Kumar and M Jothiraman, government counsel argued that the matter comes under the purview of policy decisions of the government. However, the bench directed the authorities concerned to file a counter affidavit and adjourned the case.