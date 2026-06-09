Two doctors booked for medical negligence after boy undergoes penectomy in TN

SIVAGANGA: Karaikudi North police on Sunday registered a case against two doctors from two private hospitals in Karaikudi town for alleged medical negligence due to which penectomy (surgical removal of a part or a whole of the penis) had to be performed on a 10-year-old boy to treat an infection and save his life.

According to the victim’s mother, her son was taken to a hospital after he developed an urinary issue in May. He was later shifted to another hospital, where he underwent surgery in the third week of May.

After discharge, the boy continued to have complications and was taken back to the first hospital where the staff did not give a proper response and referred the boy again to the second hospital, citing that the surgery was done there.

The second hospital also refused to provide a proper explanation The mother then took her son to a third private hospital in Madurai, where doctors had to perform a penectomy as the penis was severely affected. The condition of the boy is stable, sources said.

Following this, she lodged a complaint at the Karaikudi police station and a case was registered against two doctors from the two private hospitals. Police said they are awaiting a report from the Health Department on the aspect of medical negligence. The office of Joint Director of Health Services said it has begun an inquiry.