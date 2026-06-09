Two TNEB staff suspended over solar power application lapses

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) has suspended a superintending engineer and an executive engineer over alleged irregularities in the processing of solar power applications in the Non-Conventional Energy Sources (NCES) wing at Udumalpet.

The suspended officials have been identified as superintending engineer RG Prasath and executive engineer K Radhakrishnan. A senior TNEB official confirmed the action and said departmental inquiries are under way.

According to official sources, the NCES wing, functioning in Udumalpet and Tirunelveli, were dismantled a few days ago as part of an administrative restructuring exercise. The utility is also planning to shift several officials attached to these wings to Chennai.