21-year-old murders sister for talking to man on phone, held in TN

TIRUNELVELI: A 21-year-old man hacked his elder sister to death allegedly for talking with a man over the phone on Monday night.

The suspect, A Muthukrishnan, was remanded to judicial custody on Tuesday over the murder of 23-year-old A Ramalakshmi.

The police said Muthukrishnan was working at a hotel in Nanguneri. Ramalakshmi was an employee of a private company based at the Gangaikondan Sipcot.

On Monday evening both the siblings had a quarrel after Muthukrishnan objected to Ramalakshmi speaking with a male over phone. Soon, the quarrel turned violent, with Muthukrishnan hacking Ramalakshmi with a machete. Her parents took her to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital where the doctors declared her brought-dead, said the police.

The Suthamalli police registered a case and arrested Muthukrishnan. Ramalakshmi was unmarried.

Last week, the Moolaikaraipatti police had arrested a couple – aged 60 and 57 – for allegedly murdering their 21-year-old unmarried daughter by poisoning and strangulating on the suspicion that she had a relationship with her brother-in-law.