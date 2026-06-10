81-year-old with dementia goes missing at railway station; daughters find him 27 days later

VELLORE: For 27 days, every phone call made 48-year-old Smitha Arun's heart race.

Ever since the Chennai resident’s 81-year-old father R Narayan went missing during a train journey on May 13, Smitha and her younger sister, Swapna Narayan, lived between hope and dread. Their father has been battling dementia, and the worried sisters searched railway stations, hospitals, bus stands and even mortuaries across Tamil Nadu, fearing the worst but refusing to give up.

On the evening of June 9, the call they longed for finally came. The railway police informed Smitha that her father had been traced to the Government Vellore Medical College Hospital in Adukkamparai.

Looking at the photo the police shared with them, the sisters recognised their father immediately. Though their father appeared disheveled, the sisters finally heaved a sigh of relief.

The ordeal began when the family boarded a train from Vadakara in Kerala to Hosur in Tamil Nadu on May 13. Around 1 am, while everyone else was asleep, Narayan got up saying he was going to the toilet. "We thought he was in the toilet and waited. When he didn't return, panic set in," Smitha recalled.

The days that followed blurred into one long search.