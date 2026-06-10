Adopt decentralised waste management system, strengthen segregation efforts, activists urge CCMC

COIMBATORE: Social activists have appealed to the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) to adopt a decentralised waste management system and strengthen source-level waste segregation, as part of efforts to reduce the mounting burden on Vellalore dumpyard.

Separate petitions were recently submitted to the CCMC commissioner and mayor by members of civil organisations, calling for urgent reforms in the city's solid waste management practices.

KS Mohan, secretary of the Kurichi-Vellalore Pollution Prevention Action Committee, urged the civic body to stop transporting fresh waste to the Vellalore dumpyard and instead establish decentralised waste processing facilities across the corporation's five zones.

In his petition, Mohan highlighted that nearly 1,200 tonnes of municipal solid waste generated daily in Coimbatore continue to be dumped at Vellalore. He alleged that years of unscientific waste accumulation have resulted in foul odour spreading across several kilometres and contamination of groundwater in nearby residential areas such as Mahalingapuram, Konavaikkalpalayam and Sri Ram Nagar.

He also referred to the 2018 judgment of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which directed authorities to reclaim the Vellalore dumpyard and restore the site for public use. According to Mohan, repeated delays in biomining activities have prevented meaningful progress towards achieving that objective.

He further opposed the proposed waste-to-energy plant project at Vellalore, arguing that priority should instead be given to accelerating biomining operations and eliminating the large volume of legacy waste accumulated over decades.