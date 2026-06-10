Anti-nuclear protesters hope TVK govt will close pending cases against them

TIRUNELVELI: With the TVK government assuming office in the state, the anti-nuclear protesters have been hoping it would withdraw the pending criminal cases against them. The cases were slapped when the protest against the commissioning of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant was in peak from 2011 to 2013.

As many as 349 cases were registered against the protesters, of which 213 were withdrawn through a G.O. in October 2014, and another 26 in September 2021. Reasons including the government dropping further action, the high court quashing some cases, the trial court disposing of cases under the 'Lodged File' category, two convictions and one acquittal contributed to the closure of scores of other criminal cases. According to police sources, as of now as many as 46 cases against the protesters are still pending.

Founder of People's Movement Against Nuclear Energy SP Udayakumar who led the protesters at the time said, "Our anti-nuclear protest was non-violent and was purely for a public cause. These cases caused irreparable damage to the lives of youngsters from many coastal villages including Kudankulam, Idinthakarai, Koothenkuzhi, Perumanal and Koottapuli."