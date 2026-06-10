Anti-nuclear protesters hope TVK govt will close pending cases against them

TIRUNELVELI: With the TVK government assuming office in the state, the anti-nuclear protesters have been hoping it would withdraw the pending criminal cases against them. The cases were slapped when the protest against the commissioning of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant was in peak from 2011 to 2013.
As many as 349 cases were registered against the protesters, of which 213 were withdrawn through a G.O. in October 2014, and another 26 in September 2021. Reasons including the government dropping further action, the high court quashing some cases, the trial court disposing of cases under the 'Lodged File' category, two convictions and one acquittal contributed to the closure of scores of other criminal cases. According to police sources, as of now as many as 46 cases against the protesters are still pending.
Founder of People's Movement Against Nuclear Energy SP Udayakumar who led the protesters at the time said, "Our anti-nuclear protest was non-violent and was purely for a public cause. These cases caused irreparable damage to the lives of youngsters from many coastal villages including Kudankulam, Idinthakarai, Koothenkuzhi, Perumanal and Koottapuli."
He added the youth were unable to get a passport to join their preferred jobs abroad, as they could not secure a no objection certificate from the police. "The families of coastal villages were left to suffer under poverty and unemployment over a decade. I was personally affected with these cases. My passport remained blocked for many years until I got a favourable high court order two years ago," he said.
Udayakumar further recalled promises made by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and DMK president MK Stalin during 2021 election campaign to withdraw all pending cases. "I personally met Stalin after he became chief minister and demanded him to fulfil the election promise. However, nothing happened," he said.
39 of 46 cases recommended for closure
When contacted, a police officer requesting anonymity told TNIE the district police, in February 2026, recommended closure of 39 out of total 46 pending cases against the protesters. "Seven cases that were registered for damaging public properties including vehicles of police and tahsildar and a Tasmac outlet cannot be withdrawn as per law," the officer added.
However, Udayakumar differed from, saying most of accusations in those seven cases are exaggerated. "With a policy decision, the TVK government can easily close all pending cases against us. We are planning to meet CM C Jospeh Vijay in this connection," he added.