Assistant professor among three held in Rs 1.26 crore online trading scam in TN

PUDUCHERRY: Three persons, including an assistant professor at a private engineering college, have been arrested by the Puducherry Cyber Crime Police for allegedly cheating a victim of Rs 1.26 crore in an online trading scam, with investigators suspecting a wider fraud network involving nearly Rs 24 crore.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Cyber Crime) S Raghav said the accused lured victims by promising high returns through online trading platforms The case surfaced after a complainant invested Rs 1.26 crore and later found he was unable to withdraw the principal amount or purported profits.

A detailed probe led police to suspects from Karur, Namakkal and Tiruppur districts in Tamil Nadu. The arrested have been identified as Navaneetha Krishnan (33), an assistant professor at a private engineering college, Sathishkumar (36) and Santhoshkumar (27) Police said the trio faces multiple online fraud cases.

Investigations revealed that the gang had allegedly cheated several victims through similar investment schemes, with total losses estimated around Rs 24 crore.

The accused were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Puducherry and remanded to judicial custody and lodged in Kalapet Central Prison on Tuesday Police also seized two laptops, four mobile phones, five bank passbooks and three SIM cards from Navaneetha Krishnan.