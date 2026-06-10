Autopsy report on nursing student death not out yet: TN Minister Arunraj

CHENNAI: Seventeen days after the death of a nursing student during an elective septoplasty at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) in Tiruchy, Minister for

Health K G Arunraj said no conclusion could be drawn on the death, as the post-mortem report is yet to arrive.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a surprise inspection at Tamil Nadu Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Omandurar Government Estate, the minister rubbished reports that appeared in some media outlets that dexamethasone had caused the student’s death. “I request the media not to report such claims before it is confirmed,” he added.

After noticing foul smell emanating from a common toilet in the hospital, the minister directed the manager concerned to submit an explanation for the lapses within three days. He said the contractors have been instructed to ensure restrooms in the hospitals are cleaned eight times a day.

On concerns over a shortage of doctors in the cardiology department, he said the government would review the requirement and increase staffing to the extent possible.

He also rejected opposition statement that the TVK government would not last even six months. “Even if such a situation arises, we are ready to face election. We have contested and won after spending `5 lakh to `25 lakh. We know how much they have spent,” he added.