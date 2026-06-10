Chennai woman constable dies by suicide; RDO probe ordered

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old woman police constable attached to the Egmore police station died on Tuesday while undergoing treatment at a government hospital after an alleged suicide attempt at her residence at Pudupet.

Sathya is survived by her husband, Vijay (30), an engineer employed with a private construction firm, and their one-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

According to police, the couple got married in 2024 and had frequent disputes. Following a quarrel on May 27, Sathya was found in a critical condition at her residence in police quarters.

She was rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital by her husband and neighbours and had been undergoing treatment since then. She succumbed on Tuesday.

The Egmore police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death. The Chennai City police commissioner has ordered a Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) inquiry into the incident.

(If you are in distress or having suicidal thoughts, contact TN’s helpline at 104 or Sneha’s suicide helpline at 044-24640050)