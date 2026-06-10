Collector reviews Anna Stadium upgrade, hospital facilities in Cuddalore

CUDDALORE: Collector Sibi Adithya Senthil Kumar on Monday inspected infrastructure facilities proposed at the District Anna Sports Stadium in Manjakuppam and reviewed medical services at the Government Headquarters Hospital in Cuddalore.

During his visit to the stadium, the collector said steps were under way to upgrade the Anna Sports Stadium into a full-fledged sports complex and develop it as a training hub for sportspersons in the district.

Officials briefed him on proposals to improve infrastructure, including procurement of training equipment, renovation of the existing wrestling coaching hall, and upgrading of toilets and drinking water facilities. With a large number of athletes training at the wrestling hall, the proposal for an additional training facility was also discussed.

Plans for new coaching halls for badminton, table tennis and tennis-ball cricket were also reviewed. Separate swimming facilities for children and adults have already been established, while officials were asked to consider an additional swimming pool to meet demand.

An artificial turf athletics track, designed for 10 participants at a time, is being laid. A para-sports arena for persons with disabilities has been set up, and the Collector directed that it be made operational at the earliest.

Later, he inspected the Government Headquarters Hospital, where officials said 700–800 in-patients and 2,500 out-patients are treated daily with 94 doctors in service.

He reviewed medicine stocks, staffing, laboratory facilities, postgraduate trainee functioning, and welfare measures in the paediatric ward. He also checked proposals for additional buildings, two water purification units, and streetlight installation on internal roads.

A new nurses’ quarters building is under construction, and he instructed officials to expedite completion. He also met two rescued fishermen, enquired about their health, and distributed fruit baskets, urging them to follow fishing ban guidelines.