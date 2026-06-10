Damaged expansion joints on Coimbatore's GN Mills flyover raise safety concerns

COIMBATORE: Motorists using the GN Mills flyover on Mettupalayam Road have raised concerns over damaged expansion joints on the structure, warning that the deteriorating condition could pose a serious risk to commuters if immediate repairs are not undertaken.

The flyover, constructed to ease congestion at the busy GN Mills Junction where Subramaniyampalayam Road and Udayampalayam Road intersect with National Highway 181, is one of the key traffic corridors in the city.

However, commuters say several steel expansion joints connecting the deck slabs of the bridge have become damaged, with some sections breaking apart and protruding above the road surface. The defects have been noticed at three different spots on the flyover.

Motorists have pointed out that the damaged joints produce loud metallic noises whenever vehicles pass over them, creating anxiety among road users and raising fears about the structural integrity of the bridge.

"The sound is alarming, especially when heavy vehicles cross the damaged sections. Every time I drive over the flyover, I worry about whether the loose steel pieces could damage vehicles or cause an accident," said R Prakash, a daily commuter from Thudiyalur.