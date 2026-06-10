DHA Implementation delay in alluvial soil scheme leaves Salem farmers confused

SALEM: Farmers in several parts of Salem have expressed concerns over persistent delays and a lack of clarity at the taluk level in extracting alluvial soil from designated waterbodies, despite the district administration having already issued a notification permitting the same under a regulated system to support both agriculture and pottery activities.

The district administration allows the extraction of alluvial soil -- fertile silt that gets deposited over time in lakes, tanks, and irrigation channels -- that is widely used by farmers as it improves soil fertility, increases moisture retention in farmland, and supports better crop growth; the extraction simultaneously helps in desilting the waterbodies and increasing their storage capacity.

As per the district administration's notification on May 26, a total of 305 waterbodies across Salem have been identified and officially notified for the extraction of alluvial soil, and eligible farmers and pottery workers were required to apply through e-service centres. The applications are to be processed at the taluk level after verification, and the system also limits the quantity of extraction between 75 and 90 cubic metres per acre for agricultural use and up to 60 cubic metres for pottery-related purposes.

However, farmers alleged that, despite the notification being issued several days ago, the implementation has not started smoothly at the field level in many taluks, especially in Pethanaickenpalayam. Many applicants said that they were unable to move forward with the process as approvals had not yet been initiated or clearly communicated, causing confusion among the beneficiaries.