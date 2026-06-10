INTERVIEW | Stopping honour killing is top agenda, will press for a law this session, says TN Minister Vanni Arasu

VCK has, for the first time in its history, got a cabinet seat in the Tamil Nadu government. R Vanni Arasu, minister for Social Justice Department (formerly Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare), speaks to Rajalakshmi Sampath on its commitment to implement a law against honour killings and enforcement of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Edited excerpts:

You are the first VCK leader inducted into the Tamil Nadu cabinet. What does this mean for Dalit representation, and why this department?

Until now this department has not received the attention many others get, mirroring the marginalised position SC/ST communities occupy. We took it having seen how previous ministers functioned here. Coming from the ground, we can do better than anyone, and now we can take issues directly to the chief minister. I will make this department a role model for every other department.

The VCK has long demanded a separate law on honour killings. Can we expect a timeline now?

It was among our prime demands during the vote of confidence in the Assembly. We asked the government to implement the recommendations of the Justice KN Basha Commission, constituted under the previous government, and frame a law based on them.

The chief minister has assured us that all good initiatives of the previous regime will continue, and this falls within that promise. We have submitted lists of past murders. Inter-caste marriage is central to eradicating caste — murdering or threatening those who marry outside their caste is wholly against social justice. Stopping honour killings is the foremost goal of the department, and we will push for this law now.