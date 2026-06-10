INTERVIEW | Stopping honour killing is top agenda, will press for a law this session, says TN Minister Vanni Arasu

VCK has, for the first time in its history, got a cabinet seat in the Tamil Nadu government. R Vanni Arasu, minister for Social Justice Department (formerly Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare), speaks to Rajalakshmi Sampath on its commitment to implement a law against honour killings and enforcement of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Edited excerpts:
You are the first VCK leader inducted into the Tamil Nadu cabinet. What does this mean for Dalit representation, and why this department?
Until now this department has not received the attention many others get, mirroring the marginalised position SC/ST communities occupy. We took it having seen how previous ministers functioned here. Coming from the ground, we can do better than anyone, and now we can take issues directly to the chief minister. I will make this department a role model for every other department.
The VCK has long demanded a separate law on honour killings. Can we expect a timeline now?
It was among our prime demands during the vote of confidence in the Assembly. We asked the government to implement the recommendations of the Justice KN Basha Commission, constituted under the previous government, and frame a law based on them.
The chief minister has assured us that all good initiatives of the previous regime will continue, and this falls within that promise. We have submitted lists of past murders. Inter-caste marriage is central to eradicating caste — murdering or threatening those who marry outside their caste is wholly against social justice. Stopping honour killings is the foremost goal of the department, and we will push for this law now.
Enforcement of the Atrocities Act remains weak on the ground. What will change under you?
We have fought on this for over a quarter of a century, and the Act still needs strengthening. Many DSPs and inspectors learnt it existed only after VCK acted. Officials still operate with a “caste consciousness”, viewing cases through caste rather than the law. In the Gokulraj case, the police first called it a suicide.
We held a four-day sit-in to have it booked as murder, and today Yuvaraj and the other accused are serving life. Had VCK, the Left and lawyers like Bhavani B Mohan not fought, it would have been buried. We will build awareness of the Act among officials.
Many Dalit and tribal habitations still lack basic amenities. What is the department doing?
When I contested from Tindivanam (SC), I took stock of people’s needs, not just votes. The problems are the same everywhere: bad roads, ration-shop grievances, no pathways to burial grounds, buses that skip Dalit localities. I have surveyed these in my constituency, and every MLA must do the same. We will take it to the cabinet and allocate funds to fix them.
In 2024-25, Tamil Nadu earmarked Rs 19,363.6 crore for the SC Sub Plan and Rs 1,738.4 crore for the Tribal Sub Plan, yet diversion allegations recur. How will you ensure the money reaches SCs and STs?
Those allegations were made with ulterior motives. The Tamil Nadu Development Action Plan Act, 2024, a demand of our party, is now in force. Under it, the Social Justice Department can monitor every department’s funds. Nodal officers will report on spending, and a review meeting will be held shortly under my chairmanship. Earlier, funds meant for Dalit areas were diverted; that will no longer happen. I have already held three review meetings.
Will the survey of the Tribal, Puthirai Vannar and Narikuravar communities continue?
The Tribal Socio-Economic Survey is complete, though its findings are yet to be published. We are also advocating a Socio-Economic Survey of Scheduled Castes for more targeted welfare. Welfare boards have been set up for the Puthirai Vannar and Narikuravar communities, with focus on enrolment, action plans and a district-wise census.
Panchami land redistribution has been promised for decades. Can you give a time-bound roadmap?
We will certainly address it. It is a long-standing demand and a question of life and death for us. We do not raise it for politics or as a fashion.
What is the status of including Ambedkar’s writings in the school curriculum?
We will add his writings and speeches to the Tamil Nadu school syllabus. He never practised a politics of hatred; there can be no objection to teaching such a leader.