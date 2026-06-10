Madras HC asks TN to review penalty cuts by former mining official

Govt restored penalty based on original findings

The judge rejected the quarry operator’s plea to quash the GO and said the commissioner had entertained the appeal without jurisdiction. Incidentally, the ruling comes just a week after Arappor Iyakkam, an anti-graft NGO, submitted a petition to Minister for Natural Resources, Minerals and Mines Dr TK Prabhu to nullify the orders passed by former Commissioner of Geology and Mining J Jayakanthan reducing the penalties imposed on 24 stone quarries in Tirunelveli for various violations from Rs 262 crore to Rs 13.8 crore.

The current case pertains to a fatal accident which took place at the petitioner’s quarry at Palamadai village in Tirunelveli in May 2022. Following the incident, a special inspection team inspected the quarry and found that the lessee had illegally quarried and transported 5,045 cubic metres of gravel and 2,71,974 cubic metres of rough stone in excess of the permitted quantity.

Based on the findings, the revenue divisional officer imposed a penalty of Rs 13.65 crore on the operator. However, in November 2022, the Commissioner of Geology and Mining reduced the penalty to Rs 1.99 crore and later to Rs 1.33 crore after accepting a representation from the quarry operator.

The commissioner further granted a five-month extension of the quarry lease. In December 2022, the state initiated suo motu revision proceedings under Rule 40 of the TN Minor Mineral Concessions Rules, holding that the commissioner lacked jurisdiction to entertain the appeal under Rule 36-D and had wrongly reduced the penalty.

Subsequently, the government restored the penalty based on the original inspection findings and issued a show-cause notice to the petitioner in December 2024, following which he approached the court.