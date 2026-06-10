Madras HC issues notice to ED on appeals by ‘Lottery King’ Santiago Martin family asset attachment

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the appeals filed by ‘Lottery King’ Santiago Martin, his wife M Leema Rose and their daughter Daisy Aadhav Arjuna against the provisional attachment of their movable and immovable properties worth Rs 457 crore over laundering of proceeds of crime generated through illegal sale of Sikkim state lotteries in Kerala.

Leema Rose is an AIADMK MLA and Daisy Aadhav Arjuna is the wife of PWD minister and top TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice Arul Murugan admitted the civil miscellaneous appeals and directed the central agency to file its counter-affidavit within six weeks, and adjourned the hearing to July 22.

As many as 39 appeals have been filed by Martin, his family members and the companies run by them challenging the May 30, 2025, order of the Appellate Tribunal- under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) - upholding the provisional attachment of the movable and immovable properties by the ED in 2023. The adjudicating authority for PMLA confirmed the attachment on July 11, 2023.