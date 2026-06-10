Madras HC rules out CBI probe into Perarivalan’s enrolment as lawyer, cites lack of fraud

CHENNAI: There is no scope for ordering a probe by the CBI into the enrolment of A G Perarivalan, one of the convicts in the former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, as a lawyer by the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the Madras High Court observed on Tuesday.

Stating that a probe by the central agency could be ordered only in the rarest of rare cases, as stated by the Supreme Court, the first bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan said it feels there is no requirement for a CBI probe because there was no fraud found in the enrolment.

The petition, seeking to stay the enrolment and praying for declaring Section 24A of the Advocates Act as ultra vires, was filed by Congress MP R Sudha alleging violation of rules.

The bench directed removal of the part of the petition which sought for the CBI probe and ordered notice to the respondents to file counter-affidavits.