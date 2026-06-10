Manpower crunch puts patient carts out of service at CMCH

COIMBATORE: Three battery-operated vehicles, including two with stretcher facilities, meant to transport elderly and critically ill patients across the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) campus, have remained idle due to an alleged shortage of manpower.

Hospital staff said CMCH has five battery-operated vehicles, of which two are specially designed with stretcher facilities to transport patients who are unable to sit in wheelchairs. These vehicles can enter hospital buildings and reach wards through ramps, providing doorstep transport for patients with severe mobility issues.

However, three vehicles, including the two stretcher-equipped carts, are currently parked inside the newly constructed super-speciality block and remain unused. At present, only two such vehicles are operational. These ferry patients and attendants from the hospital entrance to the entrances of various blocks, and each vehicle can carry up to seven passengers.

Staff associated with the service said the issue is due to shortage of manpower.

They said that at least 10 drivers are required to operate all five vehicles in two shifts during the daytime, particularly until around 1 pm when the hospital records a heavy inflow of outpatients. As per the hospital authorities, over 4,000 people visit the hospital on a daily basis for treatment.