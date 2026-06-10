Motorists irked as cops install iron railings to curb illegal parking on Trichy Road

COIMBATORE: Motorists and commuters have criticised the Coimbatore City police for installing iron railings along a section of the Trichy Road, in front of the CSI Church near the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, stating that the move has led to further congestion on the narrow stretch.
The railings were reportedly installed to prevent roadside parking and curb the rising number of two-wheeler thefts in the area. However, the decision has sparked concerns among road users, who argue that the barriers have significantly reduced the available carriageway and made commuting more difficult.
Trichy Road is one of the city's busiest arterial roads. According to officials from the highways department, no prior permission was sought from them before the installation of the railings. Sources also indicated that the district road safety committee, headed by the district collector and responsible for approving traffic-related modifications, had not granted approval for the alteration.
The issue has become particularly problematic near a designated U-turn facility that was previously approved by the district road safety committee. Motorists say the newly installed barriers have reduced manoeuvring space, making it difficult for larger vehicles to safely negotiate turns.
"During peak hours, vehicles are already packed bumper-to-bumper on this stretch. The railings have reduced the road width further, and making a U-turn has become a challenge," said A Parthiban, a regular commuter.
Another motorist, P Kanagaraj, said the intention behind the move may be understandable, but the execution has inconvenienced thousands of road users. "We all want action against illegal parking, but solutions should not create bigger traffic problems. Authorities should consult all stakeholders before making such changes," he said.
However, city police officials defended the move, citing a surge in two-wheeler thefts and persistent roadside parking.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior police officer said that more than 15 theft complaints had been registered in recent weeks from the same stretch near the CSI Church and CMCH.
"Despite adequate parking facilities near the GH bus stand, many people continue to park their vehicles along the roadside. We have issued warnings, imposed fines and even impounded vehicles. Yet, the violations continue. Many victims whose vehicles were stolen had parked them illegally on the roadside," the officer added.
The police further stated that six of the 15 stolen two-wheelers have been recovered, and a couple of suspects have been arrested. Regarding the lack of formal approvals, the official maintained that the highways department had been informed about the installation.
Meanwhile, the lack of a designated deputy commissioner of police for the traffic wing in Coimbatore has been taking a toll on the commuters.