Motorists irked as cops install iron railings to curb illegal parking on Trichy Road

COIMBATORE: Motorists and commuters have criticised the Coimbatore City police for installing iron railings along a section of the Trichy Road, in front of the CSI Church near the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, stating that the move has led to further congestion on the narrow stretch.

The railings were reportedly installed to prevent roadside parking and curb the rising number of two-wheeler thefts in the area. However, the decision has sparked concerns among road users, who argue that the barriers have significantly reduced the available carriageway and made commuting more difficult.

Trichy Road is one of the city's busiest arterial roads. According to officials from the highways department, no prior permission was sought from them before the installation of the railings. Sources also indicated that the district road safety committee, headed by the district collector and responsible for approving traffic-related modifications, had not granted approval for the alteration.

The issue has become particularly problematic near a designated U-turn facility that was previously approved by the district road safety committee. Motorists say the newly installed barriers have reduced manoeuvring space, making it difficult for larger vehicles to safely negotiate turns.

"During peak hours, vehicles are already packed bumper-to-bumper on this stretch. The railings have reduced the road width further, and making a U-turn has become a challenge," said A Parthiban, a regular commuter.