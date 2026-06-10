Nadukuppam burial ground row: Fisherwomen continue protest, clash with officials during election drive

VILLUPURAM: Villupuram district remained on edge on Tuesday as fisherwomen from Nadukuppam near Kottakuppam intensified their protest against the removal of boats parked on land earmarked for an Adi Dravidar cremation ground.

More than 200 women gathered at Nadukuppam beach in the morning, tying ropes to boats and placing the loops around their necks in a symbolic protest against the proposed eviction. Police personnel deployed at the site prevented them from proceeding further and made them sit aside.

Later, revenue department officials arrived to install boundary stones on the surveyed land designated for the cremation ground. The women blocked the exercise and sat on the marker stones.

As repeated rounds of talks failed to yield a breakthrough, police, assisted by cranes, attempted in the afternoon to remove boats parked in the disputed area. The women resisted the move and argued with revenue and police officials. Police subsequently removed the protesters and shifted some of the boats to another location. The women raised slogans condemning the actions of the police and revenue department.

On Monday, some women had attempted to enter the sea as part of the agitation but were stopped by police.

A peace meeting convened at the Vanur Taluk office on Monday evening was attended by Villupuram RDO U Murugesan, Vanur Tahsildar Vidhyadharan, Kottakuppam Sub-Division DSP M S Ruban Kumar and representatives of both the Periyakottakuppam Adi Dravidar community and Nadukuppam village.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, Murugesan said the views of both sides had been heard and that it was decided to remove 21 damaged boats parked at the cremation ground site within two days. He added that all parties had agreed to the decision. Officials also said space would be allotted along the beach for parking boats and that boundary stones would be installed at the site.