Nadukuppam burial ground row: Fisherwomen continue protest, clash with officials during election drive

VILLUPURAM: Villupuram district remained on edge on Tuesday as fisherwomen from Nadukuppam near Kottakuppam intensified their protest against the removal of boats parked on land earmarked for an Adi Dravidar cremation ground.
More than 200 women gathered at Nadukuppam beach in the morning, tying ropes to boats and placing the loops around their necks in a symbolic protest against the proposed eviction. Police personnel deployed at the site prevented them from proceeding further and made them sit aside.
Later, revenue department officials arrived to install boundary stones on the surveyed land designated for the cremation ground. The women blocked the exercise and sat on the marker stones.
As repeated rounds of talks failed to yield a breakthrough, police, assisted by cranes, attempted in the afternoon to remove boats parked in the disputed area. The women resisted the move and argued with revenue and police officials. Police subsequently removed the protesters and shifted some of the boats to another location. The women raised slogans condemning the actions of the police and revenue department.
On Monday, some women had attempted to enter the sea as part of the agitation but were stopped by police.
A peace meeting convened at the Vanur Taluk office on Monday evening was attended by Villupuram RDO U Murugesan, Vanur Tahsildar Vidhyadharan, Kottakuppam Sub-Division DSP M S Ruban Kumar and representatives of both the Periyakottakuppam Adi Dravidar community and Nadukuppam village.
Speaking to reporters afterwards, Murugesan said the views of both sides had been heard and that it was decided to remove 21 damaged boats parked at the cremation ground site within two days. He added that all parties had agreed to the decision. Officials also said space would be allotted along the beach for parking boats and that boundary stones would be installed at the site.
Meanwhile, representatives of the fishing community alleged that the issue might not have escalated had Minister Vanni Arasu met fishermen during his recent visit to Nadukuppam, as he had done with members of the Adi Dravidar community.
Representatives of several fishermen associations visited the village on Tuesday and met the protesting women before holding discussions with police officials.
Addressing reporters, K S Mani of the Tamil Nadu Fishermen People's Association said fishermen had been living in the coastal village for over a century and that sea erosion had significantly reduced available land. He alleged that burials were increasingly taking place closer to the shoreline and claimed that police had registered cases only against fishermen. He further alleged that women protesters were assaulted by police personnel.
The representatives said they would meet the Villupuram Collector and Superintendent of Police on Wednesday and subsequently seek discussions with the Fisheries Minister and Social Justice Minister. They also urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to intervene.
The dispute over the burial ground between fishermen and Adi Dravidar residents of Nadukuppam has reportedly persisted for more than a decade. Tensions flared on Saturday after members of the Adi Dravidar community brought a body for burial at the disputed site, triggering a clash between the two groups and a road blockade on the East Coast Road.
Following reports that cases had been registered against more than 40 fishermen in connection with the clash, many are said to have left the village. Although an agreement was reached during Monday's peace talks, fisherwomen have continued their agitation, claiming that several fishermen named in the cases are no longer residing in the village.