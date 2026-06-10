Outages due to winds, branch falling, not power shortage, say TNPDCL officials

COIMBATORE: While power outages have increasingly become commonplaces in Coimbatore city and suburban areas, TNPDCL officials have clarified that the outages are not because of power shortage but rather due to interruptions triggered by winds and weather conditions.

Several areas in Coimbatore district have been facing continuous power interruptions for the last one week, affecting routine life.

The chief engineer of TNPDCL’s Coimbatore region said the interruptions were caused by tree falls and line damage triggered by strong winds and weather conditions. "There is no load shedding or shortage of supply. All outages were due to technical faults caused by trees falling on power lines during windy conditions," he said.

Residential areas in Vadavalli in North circle and Ramanathapuram and Sungam in the Metro circle reported intermittent supply for the past few days. Public alleged that power supply is cut off for a maximum of 10 minutes.

With the onset of the southwest monsoon, gusty winds have led to branches snapping and hitting overhead cables, officials said.

Field teams have been deployed round-the-clock to attend to faults and restore supply, said a senior official from the Coimbatore Metro circle.

The officer said major feeders were functioning normally and asked the public not to panic.