Puducherry Cabinet expansion on June 17, three ministers to be inducted

PUDUCHERRY: The long-awaited expansion of the Puducherry Council of Ministers will take place on June 17, with three new ministers set to be inducted following approval from President Draupadi Murmu.

Acting on the advice of Chief Minister N Rangasamy, the President has cleared the appointment of MLAs P Rajavelu (AINRC), V P Sivakolundhu (AINRC) and G N S Rajasekaran (BJP) as ministers. Their appointment will come into effect from the date they are sworn in.

According to a release from the office of the chief minister on Tuesday, Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan will administer the oath of office and secrecy at 9.45 am on June 17.

Rajavelu, who has previously served as deputy speaker and minister, and Sivakolundhu, former speaker in the Congress-led government headed by V Narayanasamy, are returning to the cabinet.

Rajasekaran, elected from Karaikal for a second consecutive term, will be inducted as minister for the first time. The selection is said to ensure representation for the Scheduled Caste community and the Karaikal region.