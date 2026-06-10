Road blockade staged after clash during Gudiyatham temple festival

VELLORE: Relatives of persons injured in a clash between two groups during the Gangai Amman Sirasu festival at Erthangal panchayat staged a road blockade on Tuesday, demanding the immediate arrest of those involved in the attack.

The annual festival was held in Gudiyatham on Monday, when a dispute allegedly broke out between two groups over the issue of garlanding the deity. The tension escalated on Tuesday morning when members of one group allegedly attacked those belonging to the rival faction.

Several persons sustained injuries in the clash and were admitted to the Government Hospital in Gudiyatham for treatment.

Following the incident, relatives of the injured blocked the Gudiyatham–Pernambut road, insisting on action against the accused. The protest led to a brief disruption of traffic in the area.

On information, Gudiyatham Taluk police rushed to the spot and held talks with the protesters. The blockade was withdrawn after police assured them of appropriate action, following which traffic movement returned to normal.