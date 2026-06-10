‘Singappen’ for women’s safety rolled out in TN

CHENNAI: The ambitious Singappen Special Force (SSF) to prevent crimes against women was launched by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday. The force has been rolled out with 280 personnel in 70 patrol units.

The strength of the force will be increased to 2,545 members in a phased manner and Rs 354 crore will be allocated in the first phase.

The personnel will be equipped with advanced surveillance drones, four-wheeler and two-wheeler patrols, and body-worn cameras with live-streaming and video call option.

Speaking at the launch, the CM asserted that drugs must be eradicated for women’s safety and the new force will play a vital role in preventive policing to stop crimes before they occur. “For the first time in India, drone patrolling will be introduced to prevent crimes against women,” he said.

The CM said the roots for crime against women could be invariably traced to drugs and that menace had to be eradicated first. Taking a dig at the previous regimes led by the DMK and the AIADMK, the CM said, “This (drug menace) didn’t just sprout out of nowhere overnight. This is a problem that has been around for years.”