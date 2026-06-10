Tamil Nadu CM Vijay to meet Sonia, Rahul Gandhi during Delhi visit

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is scheduled to meet Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former AICC president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Wednesday evening, marking his first meeting with the two leaders since assuming office in May.

Vijay, who is on a three-day visit to the national capital, will meet the Gandhis at 6.30 pm at Sonia Gandhi's 10 Janpath residence, according to sources.

The meeting comes shortly after two Congress legislators were inducted into the Vijay-led council of ministers, bringing the party into the Tamil Nadu government for the first time in 59 years. The Congress last held power in the state before losing the 1967 Assembly election.

The chief minister is also expected to attend the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting on Thursday as part of his second visit to New Delhi since taking office.

During his stay in the capital, Vijay is also likely to meet President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

(With inputs from PTI)