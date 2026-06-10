Tamil Nadu leaders mourn Bharathiraja’s demise; state to accord full honours

CHENNAI: Veteran filmmaker and actor Bharathiraja, credited with transforming Tamil cinema, died in Chennai on Wednesday at the age of 84 following age-related health issues. His passing has prompted an outpouring of tributes from political leaders and film personalities.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay announced that Bharathiraja’s final rites would be conducted with full state honours.

DMK president M K Stalin said Bharathiraja’s death was a huge loss to Tamil cinema. He recalled landmark films such as 16 Vayathinile, Kizhakke Pogum Rail, and Sigappu Rojakkal, noting the director’s support for Tamil and state rights.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said Bharathiraja turned Tamil cinema’s focus towards rural life and filled the screen with the fragrance of the soil. He called the filmmaker’s death an irreplaceable loss and said his famous greeting, “En Iniya Tamil Makkale,” would live on forever.