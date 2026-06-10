Tamil Nadu leaders mourn Bharathiraja’s demise; state to accord full honours

CHENNAI: Veteran filmmaker and actor Bharathiraja, credited with transforming Tamil cinema, died in Chennai on Wednesday at the age of 84 following age-related health issues. His passing has prompted an outpouring of tributes from political leaders and film personalities.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay announced that Bharathiraja’s final rites would be conducted with full state honours.
DMK president M K Stalin said Bharathiraja’s death was a huge loss to Tamil cinema. He recalled landmark films such as 16 Vayathinile, Kizhakke Pogum Rail, and Sigappu Rojakkal, noting the director’s support for Tamil and state rights.
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said Bharathiraja turned Tamil cinema’s focus towards rural life and filled the screen with the fragrance of the soil. He called the filmmaker’s death an irreplaceable loss and said his famous greeting, “En Iniya Tamil Makkale,” would live on forever.
CPI state secretary M Veerapandian said Bharathiraja broke away from studio-based filmmaking and brought natural village settings to the screen. He praised the director for highlighting social issues and human values through his films and remembered his support for public causes, including the Cauvery water dispute and Sri Lankan Tamil issues.
PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss described Bharathiraja as a pioneer whose contributions made him impossible to ignore in the history of Tamil cinema. Recalling his recent meeting with the filmmaker, Anbumani said he was shocked by the sudden news of his death.
MDMK general secretary Vaiko said Bharathiraja was a shining light of Tamil cinema whose works would continue to inspire generations. He said the filmmaker’s legacy would live on through his timeless movies and unforgettable characters.
Besides, TMC (M) president GK Vasan, former Union Minister Su Thirunavukkarasar, AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran, and others have also condoled over the demise of the veteran director.