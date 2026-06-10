Tamil Rights Movement holds protest against three-language policy in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: Members of the Tamil Rights Movement staged a procession and demonstration in Puducherry on Tuesday, opposing the three-language policy and alleging that it amounted to the imposition of Hindi in schools. Around 100 activists participated in the protest, which began near the Kamarajar statue in the city.

The procession was led by movement president S Pavanan, general secretary R Mangiya Selvan and treasurer Logu Ayyappan, along with other office-bearers and members. Police stopped the march at the Nehru Street–Canteen Street junction, where protesters held a demonstration and raised slogans against the three-language policy. They also objected to what they described as attempts to reduce Tamil to an optional third-language subject under the CBSE curriculum.

Following the protest, representatives of the organisation met Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy and the chief secretary and submitted a memorandum seeking the withdrawal of the policy and protection of Tamil's status in schools.