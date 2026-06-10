TN to fast-track 26 key certificates as deputy tahsildars take over issuance from July

CHENNAI: To reduce public hardship and expedite service delivery, the state government has decided to revamp the process for issuing community, income and 24 other certificates.

Under the proposed reforms, deputy tahsildars posted at taluk offices will be empowered to issue most certificates across the state.

The move, which will do away with the existing two levels of scrutiny by tahsildars and Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs) for several categories of certificates, is expected to cut the processing time from the current 15 days to just five days. The new system is likely to come into effect from July.

As part of the proposed reform, the regular tahsildar at the taluk level, who currently issues certificates, will be relieved of this responsibility and will instead focus exclusively on law-and-order matters and land administration.