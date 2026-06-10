TN to fix guideline values for all land survey numbers by June-end to plug valuation gaps

CHENNAI: In a bid to plug gaps in property valuation records and strengthen the registration framework, the state registration department has set a June-end deadline to assign guideline values to every land survey number.

The directive was issued by Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister D Logesh Tamilselvan during a review meeting held on Tuesday on the occasion of the celebration of the registration department’s 160th anniversary at Rajaji Hall in Chennai.

The minister told the registration and survey officials that efforts to assign final guideline values to pending survey numbers should be completed within the month.

The exercise is expected to address long-standing issues faced by property owners and buyers in areas where guideline values have not yet been finalised, sometimes leading to delays in registrations and valuation disputes.

At the review meeting attended by senior registration and survey officials, Tamilselvan also laid out a series of administrative instructions aimed at improving public service delivery in sub-registrar offices.

The minister emphasised that unresolved issues should not be used as a reason to turn away members of the public from registration offices and urged officials to adopt a service-oriented approach while handling registrations and land records.

He also reviewed the department’s annual targets and instructed officers to accelerate implementation of planned initiatives and work towards achieving the revenue goals set for 2026-27.