TN's Kodaiyanchi villagers oppose pipeline plan, seek road upgrade, bus connectivity

TIRUPATTUR: Residents and farmers of Kodaiyanchi village in Natrampalli block have petitioned Tirupattur Collector R Ravikumar, urging authorities to drop a proposed drinking water pipeline alignment along the Kodaiyanchi–Vaniyambadi road and instead consider an alternative route.
In their petition submitted during the Jamabandhi (revenue meeting) at the Vaniyambadi taluk office on Tuesday, the villagers also sought widening and upgradation of the stretch and the introduction of regular bus services through their panchayat.
According to the petitioners, a drinking water pipeline was laid along the same road nearly 35 years ago to supply water to Vaniyambadi municipality from the Palar river.
They alleged that frequent leaks in the ageing pipeline lead to water seepage on to the road, which is used by residents from around 15 villages.
Repeated repair works, they said, require excavation at multiple points, leaving the road in a damaged condition and posing risks to motorists, schoolchildren and other commuters, particularly at night.
The villagers further claimed that the poor condition of the road has hindered the development of their panchayat. “The village has not received a single bus service till date due to recurring road damage and poor transport infrastructure,” said M Pari, president of Kodaiyanchi gram panchayat.
He added that students travelling to Vaniyambadi for education often reach their institutions late, while pregnant women and elderly residents face difficulties in accessing medical care due to the disrupted road conditions and frequent pipeline maintenance works.
The proposed new drinking water pipeline is planned over a stretch of nearly seven kilometres along the Kodaiyanchi–Vaniyambadi road. Opposing the alignment, villagers urged the authorities to explore alternative routes that would not affect local infrastructure and mobility.
Collector Ravikumar allegedly assured the petitioners that a detailed study would be undertaken before a final decision is taken.