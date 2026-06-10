TN's Kodaiyanchi villagers oppose pipeline plan, seek road upgrade, bus connectivity

TIRUPATTUR: Residents and farmers of Kodaiyanchi village in Natrampalli block have petitioned Tirupattur Collector R Ravikumar, urging authorities to drop a proposed drinking water pipeline alignment along the Kodaiyanchi–Vaniyambadi road and instead consider an alternative route.

In their petition submitted during the Jamabandhi (revenue meeting) at the Vaniyambadi taluk office on Tuesday, the villagers also sought widening and upgradation of the stretch and the introduction of regular bus services through their panchayat.

According to the petitioners, a drinking water pipeline was laid along the same road nearly 35 years ago to supply water to Vaniyambadi municipality from the Palar river.

They alleged that frequent leaks in the ageing pipeline lead to water seepage on to the road, which is used by residents from around 15 villages.

Repeated repair works, they said, require excavation at multiple points, leaving the road in a damaged condition and posing risks to motorists, schoolchildren and other commuters, particularly at night.