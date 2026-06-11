BJP state secretary quits, to join Annamalai’s political movement

CHENNAI: BJP state secretary Amar Prasad Reddy on Wednesday resigned from the party and announced his decision to join Annamalai’s political movement, alleging that power is concentrated in the hands of a few individuals in the party.

Though several BJP functionaries have crossed over to Annamalai’s side, Amar Prasad’s resignation is notable for its direct criticism of the leadership structure.

Predicting that TN’s future political contests would be between Annamalai and TVK chief and CM C Joseph Vijay, Amar Prasad said he would work towards making Annamalai the CM.

He also questioned how the DMK is different from the BJP. “While power in the DMK is concentrated within a family, in the BJP it is concentrated among four or five people,” he said.

He alleged that the party failed to acknowledge the contributions of Annamalai, who, he said, helped raise the BJP’s vote share in Tamil Nadu from around 3% to 11% in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.