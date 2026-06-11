CM Vijay pays courtesy call on President Murmu, V-P Radhakrishnan; to attend Niti Aayog meet today

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday called on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President C P Radhakrishnan in New Delhi. Official sources described the meetings as courtesy calls. The CM was in the national capital where he will attend the meeting of the Governing Council of the Niti Aayog on Thursday.

The Niti Aayog meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, brings together CMs and administrators from across the country to discuss developmental agendas.

This is the CM’s second visit to Delhi within a fortnight. During his first visit on May 27, the CM met PM Modi and submitted a memorandum highlighting important issues connected to Tamil Nadu.

CM Vijay also called on Congress Parliamentary Party leader Sonia Gandhi and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi at their residence. This was his first meeting with the top Congress leaders after two Congress MLAs assumed office into his Council of Ministers and allocation of one Rajya Sabha seat to the Congress.

This meeting assumes significance against the backdrop of speculations that the TVK may join the INDIA bloc following the exit of the DMK from the bloc. Vijay also called on CPI general secretary D Raja at the party headquarters. On June 12, the CM is likely to visit the Kollur Mookambika temple, Udupi, to offer prayers.