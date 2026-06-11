Complete probe in Manamadurai 'custodial death' case fast: Madras HC

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the CB-CID to complete investigation into the alleged custodial death of 26-year-old R Aakash in Manamadurai on March 8, as expeditiously as possible.

Justice L Victoria Gowri gave the direction while disposing of a petition filed by Aakash's father A Rajesh Kannan seeking a series of directions, including CB-CID probe, Rs 50 lakh compensation, preservation of CCTV footage recorded in the police station, and proper postmortem examination as per guidelines, among others.

Noting that most of the relief sought for has been already fulfilled, the judge disposed of the petition. However, she appreciated the Manamadurai Judicial Magistrate M Afzal Fathima for the manner in which she discharged her duties while considering the remand of Aakash on March 7. The judge noted that the magistrate had personally visited the Government Medical College Hospital, Sivaganga, and interacted with Aakash and recorded his allegations of custodial torture in her remand report, instead of mechanically authorizing judicial custody.

"Judicial sensitivity at the remand stage often becomes the most effective institutional safeguard against abuse of custodial power," she observed.