Dental panel denies nod for BDS admissions in Pudukai government college

CHENNAI: The National Dental Commission (NDC) has denied permission to the state for admitting students to the BDS course at the Government Dental College, Pudukkottai, for the 2026-27 academic year.

In a communication to the college dean, the NDC, which functions under the Union Ministry of Health, cited faculty shortage and lack of equipment among other things as reasons for denying the nod.

It said the public health dentistry department must have one associate professor, but it has none. Under the non-teaching staff category, only one dental mechanic is available against the required six.

The commission also noted the absence of equipment such as an automatic developer, automatic periapical X-ray developer, mobile dental van, stabiliser, generator, oxygen cylinder and demonstration models.

When contacted, Health Secretary Darez Ahamed said the Directorate of Medical Education is in the process of addressing the issue. Speaking to TNIE, Director of Medical Education and Research Dr R Suganthy Rajakumari said the college has the required faculty and equipment.