'En Iniya Tamizh Makkale': Tamils lose their Mann Vasanai

CHENNAI: Legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja, who traded artificial studio walls for the vibrant and rustic soul of the Tamil countryside, passed away on Wednesday due to ill health and age-related complications at his residence in Chennai. He was 83.
Bharathiraja made his directorial debut with 16 Vayathiniley (1977), which is labelled as one of the most groundbreaking films of Tamil cinema. This was the first time an entire film was shot outside the studios, and Bharathiraja is credited with pioneering this movement, which, in many ways, made Tamil cinema look rooted and natural.
Some of his popular directorials include Kizhake Pogum Rail (1978), Sigappu Rojakkal (1978), Alaigal Oyivathillai (1981), and Mudhal Mariyathai (1985), among others. On the directorial front, his most recent work is a segment from Modern Love Chennai, titled Paravai Kootil Vaazhum Maangal (2023).
In a career spanning nearly half a century, the filmmaker captured the essence of rural Tamil Nadu — lush greenery, fertile soil, and petrichor — while fearlessly confronting the deep-seated social issues plaguing it. His rural dramas, powered by strong performances, were path-breaking to an audience that often saw village life painted in broad strokes.
When the industry tried to paint him as someone who could only make rural films, he hit it out of the park by making Kamal Haasan, who played ‘Chappani’ in 16 Vayathiniley, turn into a suave serial killer in the urban thriller Sigappu Rojakkal and a fashion photographer who gets caught in an international smuggling racket in Tik Tik Tik (1981).
While he dabbled in various genres throughout his career, it was the rural ethos that called to him the most, and in that milieu, audiences found themselves most represented. In fact, his films have also inspired many other masters to enter cinema. Veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam once said that it was 16 Vayathiniley that made him want to make films.
Popularly known as the ‘Iyakkunar Imayam’ (The Everest among directors), Bharathiraja helmed nearly 40 films and is known for working with various scriptwriters over the decades and nurturing the careers of many actors and filmmakers.
Some of his notable introductions include actors Radikaa, Karthik, Revathy, Radha, Nizhalgal Ravi, Pandian, Rekha, and Napoleon. Some of his assistant directors who went on to become important filmmakers of Tamil cinema include K Bhagyaraj, Manivannan, R Parthiban, Manobala, and KS Ravikumar.
While Bharathiraja’s first innings saw him flourish as a filmmaker, his turn as an actor gave his career a major fillip in the second half of his professional life. Interestingly, acting was his first love; he developed an interest in the art form from his school days.
Having grown up watching stage dramas, he eventually graduated to writing plays. The first time he starred in a film was in the 1981 film Kallukul Eeram, in which he played himself. In fact, in the first few roles, Bharathiraja simply played himself on screen in films like Dhavani Kanavugal (1984), Idhayam (1991), and Kadhal Virus (2002).
However, it was Mani Ratnam’s Ayutha Ezhuthu (2004) that gave Bharathiraja his first proper step as an actor in Tamil cinema. Even though his own directorial ventures weren’t as successful as his films in the ‘80s and ‘90s, Bharathiraja continued to appeal to the new generation of audiences as an actor.
Over the last two decades, his performances in films like Pandianadu (2013), Kurangu Bommai (2017), Kennedy Club (2019), Namma Veetu Pillai (2019), Rocky (2021), Thiruchitrambalam (2022), and, most recently, in Mohanlal’s Thudarum (2025), brought a different facet of the legendary filmmaker that endeared him to a newer audience.
As the vulnerable grandfather, the joyful patriarch, the vengeful gangster, the benevolent father, a conflicted Kabaddi coach, and an understanding guide, Bharathiraja’s filmography as an actor was a wonderful companion to his stellar record as a director. He is also known for his affiliations with the Tamil Eelam movement and LTTE leader Velupillai Prabhakaran.
Known for his outspoken nature, he often raised his voice for various issues in Tamil Nadu, including the Cauvery dispute with Karnataka. As the elder statesman of Tamil cinema, Bharathiraja was also at the forefront of the cinema unions, rallying support for them to ensure members’ welfare.
The maverick filmmaker is also known for being one of the oldest friends of the legendary musician Ilaiyaraaja. Their friendship, which goes back to the stage-play days, continued well into the ‘70s and ‘80s, as both of them travelled together on the path to greatness.
Even though their relationship did see its highs and lows, they shared immense mutual respect. Bharathiraja’s friendship with Ilaiyaraaja’s brother and veteran director-composer-lyricist Gangai Amaren is also considered an enduring story of Tamil cinema.
Bharathiraja and Ilaiyaraaja’s collaborations began with the classic 16 Vayathiniley and continued until Nadodi Thendral (1992). While he also worked on a few projects with other music directors like Hamsalekha, Vidyasagar, Deva, Sabesh-Murali, and GV Prakash, it was with AR Rahman that Bharathiraja forged a strong working relationship, apart from Ilaiyaraaja.
It is through their maiden collaboration, Kizhakku Cheemayile (1993), which featured rooted and rustic tracks, that Rahman cemented his credentials as more than just an urban-centric composer. They went on to work together in films like Karuththamma (1994), Taj Mahal (1999), Anthimandharai (1996), and Kangalal Kaidhu Sei (2004).
Constantly challenging norms and breaking them, Bharathiraja worked with a lot of newcomers and was clear about not wanting to chase stars but create them. He was known for bringing out the best from his actors and was confident that he could make anyone act.
Probably why Pandian, a bangle seller outside the Madurai Meenakshi temple, became the hero of his film, Mann Vaasanai (1983), which marked the debut of Revathy, who was picked out of a group photo printed on the cover of a popular Tamil magazine.
He could see Sathyaraj, an actor who only played the antagonist, as the hero of his film, Kadalora Kavithaigal (1986). He ensured the legendary Sivaji Ganesan was reintroduced to a newer audience in Muthal Mariyadhai (1985), a complex relationship drama that is ahead of its time, even now.
He also launched his son, the late Manoj Bharathiraja, as an actor with Taj Mahal, written by Mani Ratnam. It was his Bommalattam (2008) that marked ace actor Nana Patekar’s Tamil debut.
An accomplished filmmaker, Bharathiraja was awarded the Padma Shri in 2004. He also won six national awards for films like Seethakoka Chilaka (1981), Mudhal Mariyathai (1985), Vedham Pudhidhu (1987), Karuththamma (1994), Anthimanthaarai (1995), and Kadal Pookal (2001). He also won multiple Tamil State Awards and a Nandi Award in his stellar career.
The legendary director is survived by his wife, Chandraleela, and their daughter, Janani. Bharathiraja’s son, actor-director Manoj Bharathiraja, predeceased him in March 2025.
Iconic partnership
Ilaiyaraaja and Bharathiraja were known to be very close friends, even before they came into the film industry. After joining composer GK Venkatesh as a guitarist, Ilaiyaraaja played a role in connecting Bharathiraja with director Puttanna Kanagal, where he got his first opportunity as an assistant director – laying the foundation for one of Tamil cinema’s most iconic director-composer partnerships.
‘We used to call him Palpandi at home’
The mortal remains of Bharathiraja will be buried at his garden house at Scott Road near Devathanapatti in Theni district on Thursday. Speaking to reporters from the filmmaker’s ancestral home in Allinagaram, his sister Bharathi said her brother’s original name was Chinnasamy and that he adopted the name Bharathiraja only after entering the film industry. “We used to call him Palpandi at home. He was extremely affectionate towards me. During our childhood, he would pamper me, tease me, and sometimes even scold me out of concern,” she recalled.
When Bharathiraja returned his Padma Shri
At the height of the Sri Lankan civil war in 2009, Bharathiraja led several protests against the Indian and Sri Lankan governments to demand an immediate ceasefire and called for justice for Tamil civilians caught in the war. At a key meeting held on the South Indian Film Chamber premises in Chennai by the Film Industry Tamil Eelam Support Movement, three resolutions were taken forward, one of which was Bharathiraja returning his Padma Shri award that was presented to him in 2004. At the time, Bharathiraja had asked, “Shall we throw it or break it?” to which the crowd shourted, “Break it!” However, director Cheran suggested that they return it to the central government. His decision was later accepted by the government.
His last work as a director
The filmmaker’s last work as a director is the segment Paravai Kootil Vaazhum Maangal in the anthology Modern Love Chennai
Key Introductions
Actors: Radha, Karthik, Revathy, Vijayashanthi, Nizhalgal Ravi,
Napoleon, Pandian, Janagaraj, Manoj Bharathiraja, Rekha
Filmmakers: Bhagyaraj K, Manivannan, Manobala, Chitra Lakshmanan, Ponvannan