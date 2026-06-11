'En Iniya Tamizh Makkale': Tamils lose their Mann Vasanai

CHENNAI: Legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja, who traded artificial studio walls for the vibrant and rustic soul of the Tamil countryside, passed away on Wednesday due to ill health and age-related complications at his residence in Chennai. He was 83.

Bharathiraja made his directorial debut with 16 Vayathiniley (1977), which is labelled as one of the most groundbreaking films of Tamil cinema. This was the first time an entire film was shot outside the studios, and Bharathiraja is credited with pioneering this movement, which, in many ways, made Tamil cinema look rooted and natural.

Some of his popular directorials include Kizhake Pogum Rail (1978), Sigappu Rojakkal (1978), Alaigal Oyivathillai (1981), and Mudhal Mariyathai (1985), among others. On the directorial front, his most recent work is a segment from Modern Love Chennai, titled Paravai Kootil Vaazhum Maangal (2023).

In a career spanning nearly half a century, the filmmaker captured the essence of rural Tamil Nadu — lush greenery, fertile soil, and petrichor — while fearlessly confronting the deep-seated social issues plaguing it. His rural dramas, powered by strong performances, were path-breaking to an audience that often saw village life painted in broad strokes.

When the industry tried to paint him as someone who could only make rural films, he hit it out of the park by making Kamal Haasan, who played ‘Chappani’ in 16 Vayathiniley, turn into a suave serial killer in the urban thriller Sigappu Rojakkal and a fashion photographer who gets caught in an international smuggling racket in Tik Tik Tik (1981).