Madras HC asks election officer to give copy of DMK MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin's poll papers to rival candidate

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the district election officer to provide a copy of nomination papers of DMK MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin to P Milany, the unsuccessful contestant from the Chepauk-Triplicane constituency in the Assembly election.

The direction was issued by a division bench of justices GR Swaminathan and V Lakshminarayanan recently while allowing a petition filed by Milany of Theni, seeking such a direction to the district election officer since his applications were not acted upon.

“The right to contest an election has been held to be a statutory one. Similarly, the right to file an election petition is also statutory. As of now, it is governed under the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951,” the bench said in the order.

It rejected the contention of the counsel for the Election Commission of India that the copies of the documents sought by the petitioner could be provided only after a period of 45 days as per a circular.