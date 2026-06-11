Minor farmhand killed, buried in TN's Tiruttani; owner, two others held

CHENNAI: A cattle farm owner and two others were arrested on Thursday for allegedly murdering a 15-year-old boy who had been working at their farm in Tiruttani in Tiruvallur district.

Police said the crime took place in February but came to light only after the victim's mother escaped from the farm and lodged a complaint on Wednesday night.

The accused were identified as M Murugan (44), the owner of the cattle farm, M Bhuvana (34), and M Vinoth (20), a relative of the victim's family. They were arrested by the Tiruttani Town police.

The deceased, S Suresh (15) of Thamaraikulam Street in Tiruttani, had been working at Murugan's farm along with his mother, S Vennila (40), and his two brothers, aged 17 and 4. Following the death of Suresh's father, the family had been employed at the farm for the past seven months.

According to police sources, Murugan had left Suresh in charge of the cattle while he travelled to Madurai with his family to attend a temple festival. During his absence, the boy allegedly got into a dispute with a neighbour, following which several cattle, goats, hens and around 50 chickens reportedly went missing from the farm.