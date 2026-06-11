Nilgiri tahr braves threats, thrives in Pollachi forests

COIMBATORE: The Nilgiri tahr population, which has been rising steadily across the state, has particularly increased in Pollachi division. From 341 Nilgiri tahrs in 2024, the population of the mountain ungulate rose to 428 in 2025 and reached 438 in 2026. This growth has come despite threats such as forest fires and increase in human settlements near their habitats. In particular, the state animal’s population in Tenkasi and Tiruppur Forest Divisions is facing higher levels of threats due to forest fires, illegal forest produce collection and the spread of invasive species.

As part of quantification, Project Nilgiri Tahr team has identified 11 major threats that the ungulates are facing, with different intensity levels ranging from nil to very high, including cattle grazing and forest fires. After analysis, the team has identified that the Tenkasi and Tiruppur forest divisions represent the most critical threat hotspots in the region. There were 19 forest fires and nine incidents of illegal collection of forest produce reported in Tenkasi. Likewise, the Tiruppur division is dominated by the landscape's highest density of invasive species and substantial fire risks.

"Tenkasi and Tirupur divisions alone account for over half of the total fire and invasives-related disturbances, marking them as the highest priority for immediate ecological restoration and fire watch reinforcement. Likewise, Srivilliputhur is highly influenced by cultural factors, with a high number of places of worship, while Theni and Coimbatore are primarily impacted by invasive species and human settlements," said a senior official of Project Nilgiri Tahr.