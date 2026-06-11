Petition in Madras HC seeks disqualification of 3 AIADMK MLAs who joined TVK

CHENNAI: A public interest litigation (PIL) petition has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking to quash the government gazette notification accepting the resignation of three AIADMK MLAs, who quit the party to join the ruling TVK, and initiate disqualification proceedings against them.

Advocate M L Ravi, president of Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi (DMSK), has moved the petition stating that the TN speaker’s action to accept the resignation of Maragatham Kumaravel, S Jayakumar and P Sathyabama from the post of MLA is illegal, arbitrary and unconstitutional and contrary to the object and purpose of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.

Stating that the breakaway group of the AIADMK legislature party led by CVe Shanmugam voted in favour of the TVK government’s confidence motion in the Assembly, he said these three MLAs belonging to this group submitted resignation and joined the TVK, followed by one more AIADMK MLA.

The three MLAs tendered resignation letters even when the proceedings under the Tenth Schedule for disqualification had already been initiated and were pending, but the resignations were readily accepted by the Speaker and notified through gazette on May 25, 2026, he noted.

The petitioner said, “A constitutional question arises as to whether a member, against whom disqualification proceedings under the Tenth Schedule was pending, can be permitted to avoid constitutional consequences by tendering resignation and thereby rendering the anti-defection mechanism ineffective.”