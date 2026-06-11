Rs 1.32 crore recovered, returned to cyber crime victims in Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI: Krishnagiri cybercrime wing has refunded Rs 1.32 crore out of Rs 14.90 crore to complainants who had lost their money in the past five months this year.

Krishnagiri ADSP, crime against women and children, cyber crime wing told TNIE, "We received 1,888 complaints in the past few months, against the 1,679 complaints we received last year in the same period. More FIRs were filed and more money was lost relatively. A total of Rs 14.90 crore was lost by complainants of which Rs 1.32 crore has been refunded to people, but last year, Rs 13.39 crore lost and only Rs 39 lakh was returned."

He added that the Ministry of Home Affairs had taken initiative to recover the amount by applying on the Money Restoration Module (MRM) portal. "It was only last year that people needed to approach court and banks to retrieve their amount and defreeze bank accounts, but from this year they can apply in the MRM portal and can easily receive the lost money," the ADSP said.