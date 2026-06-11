Set up agriculture testing lab, cold storage spaces in Tiruppur, traders urge TN government

ERODE: Traders and farmers have urged the new state government to establish an agriculture testing lab and cold storage facilities in Erode, popularly known as Tamil Nadu’s 'Turmeric City', to boost turmeric cultivation and industrial growth.
They said efforts were made to set up an agriculture testing lab in Erode for Rs 10 crore during the tenure of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa.
Turmeric plays an important role in the economy of Erode district, and the city is the second-largest turmeric market in the country. Not only is turmeric cultivated across the district, but the majority of turmeric cultivated in the state is brought to Erode for sale. It is also brought for sale from other states, including Karnataka, said traders.
However, Erode lacks adequate modern infrastructure facilities for turmeric cultivation and the growth of related industries. In this regard, farmers and the industrial sector are now putting forward certain demands to the new government.
M Sathyamurthy, secretary of Erode Turmeric Merchants and Godown Owners’ Association, said, “Turmeric is exported from Erode to various parts of India and other countries. Currently, buyers in foreign countries accept turmeric based on quality. Although Erode turmeric is of good quality, sometimes our traders are unable to prove its quality. This has led to buyers returning our turmeric. This shortcoming is likely to have a significant impact in the coming days.”
“Therefore, an agricultural testing lab, with international standards, must be established in Erode to analyse the quality of turmeric and issue certification. The certificate issued by that lab should be of international standards. There are testing labs in Chennai and neighbouring states. However, an international-standard testing lab is essential in Erode,” he added.
S Periyasamy, president of Lower Bhavani Ayacut Land Owners Association, said, “During Jayalalithaa’s tenure, the state government took steps to set up an agriculture testing lab in Erode. However, those efforts were not taken up after her. Currently, we have to travel frequently because the lab is in Chennai.”
VK Rajamanickam, president of Federation of All Trade and Industry Associations of Erode district (FATIA), said, “There are not enough cold storage facilities in Erode to store turmeric. There are a few in Erode district. But they are not enough. The government itself could construct large-scale cold storage facilities and rent them out to farmers and traders. Otherwise, subsidies and electricity concessions must be provided to those coming forward to set up cold storage facilities. Due to this, there will be no need to use chemicals to preserve the turmeric. These will benefit not only turmeric but also other crops.”
“Similarly, we have listed all the aspects necessary for the development of Erode district and submitted them to the new government. The state government should allocate funds for priority demands in the upcoming budget,” he added.
“Many private entities, with government contribution, have established numerous cold storage facilities in states including Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh,” said Periyasamy. On Wednesday, in Erode, the price of finger variety of turmeric was Rs 14,300 per quintal, and the bulb variety was Rs 13,250 per quintal.