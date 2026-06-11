Set up agriculture testing lab, cold storage spaces in Tiruppur, traders urge TN government

ERODE: Traders and farmers have urged the new state government to establish an agriculture testing lab and cold storage facilities in Erode, popularly known as Tamil Nadu’s 'Turmeric City', to boost turmeric cultivation and industrial growth.

They said efforts were made to set up an agriculture testing lab in Erode for Rs 10 crore during the tenure of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

Turmeric plays an important role in the economy of Erode district, and the city is the second-largest turmeric market in the country. Not only is turmeric cultivated across the district, but the majority of turmeric cultivated in the state is brought to Erode for sale. It is also brought for sale from other states, including Karnataka, said traders.

However, Erode lacks adequate modern infrastructure facilities for turmeric cultivation and the growth of related industries. In this regard, farmers and the industrial sector are now putting forward certain demands to the new government.

M Sathyamurthy, secretary of Erode Turmeric Merchants and Godown Owners’ Association, said, “Turmeric is exported from Erode to various parts of India and other countries. Currently, buyers in foreign countries accept turmeric based on quality. Although Erode turmeric is of good quality, sometimes our traders are unable to prove its quality. This has led to buyers returning our turmeric. This shortcoming is likely to have a significant impact in the coming days.”

“Therefore, an agricultural testing lab, with international standards, must be established in Erode to analyse the quality of turmeric and issue certification. The certificate issued by that lab should be of international standards. There are testing labs in Chennai and neighbouring states. However, an international-standard testing lab is essential in Erode,” he added.