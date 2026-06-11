Singappen Special Force personnel to be deployed at bus stands and railway stations

CHENNAI: Claiming that the primary objective of the newly formed Singappen Special Force (SSF) is to provide a safe environment for women and children across the state, IG K Bhavaneeswari, who heads the force, said the personnel would be deployed at locations such as IT hubs, bus stands and railway stations, where they would interact with women to help ease their concerns.

Adressing the media, Bhavaneeswari said the would also identify areas where crimes against women had occurred and take preventive measures. The SSF will coordinate with other police units, including the All Women Police Stations (AWPS), local police and the Crime Against Women and Children (CAWC) wing, and take the necessary legal action. “SSF will also spread awareness among the public, with the support of government departments and NGOs, on women’s safety,” she said.

When asked whether a separate helpline was created for the SSF, she said there is none at present and that complaints could be lodged through 110, 112 and 1091.

As part of the first phase, 70 special teams, including 12 in Chennai city and two teams each in the Avadi and Tambaram commissionerates, have been deployed across Tamil Nadu.

Bhavaneeswari said the teams would immediately respond to distress calls received through the police control room and provide assistance at the scene. She added the teams would not carry weapons for now, but could be armed in the future depending on operational requirements.

Responding to queries on drone patrolling, she said 49 drones would be deployed for surveillance in areas where physical patrolling is difficult, particularly during the night. The personnel and officers would be trained to operate the drones after recruitment, she added.