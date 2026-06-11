Sluggish progress of Mylkal flyover a blot on Kovai's Western Ring Road

Officials have managed to construct only two deck slabs on the Palakkad Main Road, while most of the bridge work remains pending. The slow pace has drawn criticism from daily commuters, many of whom expected the flyover to be operational alongside the bypass.

“The bypass has definitely reduced travel time, but the unfinished flyover creates a bottleneck at Mylkal, especially during peak hours,” said R Fayaz, a private company employee from Kuniyamuthur.

Another motorist, S Vimal, expressed disappointment over the delay. “The project was supposed to improve connectivity, but seeing the flyover work move at such a slow pace is frustrating. It feels like there has been very little visible progress for months,” he said.

Meanwhile, uncertainty looms over the remaining phases of the Western Ring Road project. Sources said that tenders and projects announced under the previous DMK administration have been suspended by the TVK government and are currently under review, resulting in delays to the commencement of Phase II, which covers a 12.10-km stretch through Perur, West Chithirai Chavadi, Kallikanaicken Palayam, Vadavalli and Somayampalayam.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior state highways department official said several technical challenges had slowed the flyover work.

“We have been facing difficulties due to underground water supply and underground drainage pipelines that need to be relocated. The area is also located on rocky terrain, requiring extensive excavation and rock removal before foundation work could proceed. We have now cleared the obstacles on one side and started basement works. We are aiming to complete the flyover within the next four months,” the official said.

When inquired about commencing phase two of the project, the official said the newly formed government will take a call on it after completing the review works.