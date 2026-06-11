Tamil Nadu unveils first-of-its-kind framework for child witnesses

CHENNAI: In a significant move, Tamil Nadu is set to introduce a dedicated framework for the welfare of children who witness crimes, recognising that exposure to violence can leave lasting psychological scars even when a child is not the direct victim.

The draft framework proposes treating child witnesses as ‘Children in Need of Care and Protection (CNCP)’, even though they are not explicitly covered under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

The draft, released by the state government, notes that children who witness violence and crime can suffer psychological trauma, impaired cognitive functioning and social withdrawal.

It argues that such children require the same level of care, protection, counselling, legal aid and rehabilitation that is currently extended to children already recognised as needing care and protection under the law.

The draft also recommends that the union government amend the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, to explicitly include child witnesses within its ambit.

It lays down the responsibilities of various stakeholders, including police, district child protection units, schools, health authorities and legal services authorities, in identifying, supporting and rehabilitating child witnesses.